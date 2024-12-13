JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.54) and last traded at GBX 1,066 ($13.51), with a volume of 60901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.36).

JPMorgan Indian Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.85. The company has a market capitalization of £726.79 million, a PE ratio of 683.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 42.02.

Get JPMorgan Indian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Indian news, insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.49) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($62,428.70). 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.