Kathy Grigg Acquires 6,000 Shares of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Grigg acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.77 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of A$46,590.00 ($29,675.16).

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.56.

GrainCorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

