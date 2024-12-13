Keller Group (LON:KLR) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 ($19.77) and last traded at GBX 1,544.12 ($19.57). 59,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 195,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,540 ($19.52).

Keller Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 900.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,586.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.42.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,637 ($20.75) per share, with a total value of £2,259.06 ($2,863.56). 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.