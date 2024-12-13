Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.00. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 8,660 shares trading hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

