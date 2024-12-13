Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1,247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 319,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.74 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.