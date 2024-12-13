Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 0.3 %

Assurant stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

