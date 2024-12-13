Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $657,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.