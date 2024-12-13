Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
Shares of LON LWDB remained flat at GBX 906 ($11.48) during midday trading on Thursday. 94,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,071. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 754 ($9.56) and a one year high of GBX 929 ($11.78). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 885.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Law Debenture Company Profile
