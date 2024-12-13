Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $20,500.00 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,699. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $19,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 171,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $22.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LXEO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 134.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.