Llc Insight Holdings Group Sells 13,238 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) insider Llc Insight Holdings Group sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$103,578.64.

Llc Insight Holdings Group also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Llc Insight Holdings Group sold 18,446 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$144,369.98.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

