London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Down 11.4% – Time to Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 12,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

London & Associated Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.65.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

