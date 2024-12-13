Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lucid Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
