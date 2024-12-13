LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.90% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 209,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

