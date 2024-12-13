MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.50

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $206.86 million and approximately $0.25 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100,245.26 or 0.99819524 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,051.36 or 0.99626452 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,911,314 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.