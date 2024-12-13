Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 7.2 %

MRRTY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 17,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

