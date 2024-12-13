Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.96 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 3,611,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,608,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $263,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

