MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
MBG Stock Up 66.7 %
About MBG
MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.
