MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 140.1% in November

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 15.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the third quarter worth $208,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MDxHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MVM Partners LLC raised its stake in MDxHealth by 3.3% in the third quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.
MDxHealth Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 33,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on MDXH
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MDxHealth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.