MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 140.1% in November

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 15.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the third quarter worth $208,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MDxHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MVM Partners LLC raised its stake in MDxHealth by 3.3% in the third quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

MDxHealth Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 33,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

