Meredith J. Ching Sells 700 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $13,559.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 149,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,364.79. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ALEX opened at $18.91 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 143.55%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
