Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 81,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $32.94.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

