Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 473.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348,046 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

