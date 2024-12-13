MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,571 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

