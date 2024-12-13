MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

