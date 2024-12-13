MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

XBI stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.