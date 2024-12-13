MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,406 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 130.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.