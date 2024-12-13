M&T Bank Corp Acquires 520 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

