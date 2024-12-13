M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $59.49 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

