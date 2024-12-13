M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,400,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.