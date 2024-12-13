M&T Bank Corp Purchases 583 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 81,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 25.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.