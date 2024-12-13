M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $3,260,764.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,021,638.56. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.3 %

RBC opened at $330.97 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.36 and a 12 month high of $346.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.83. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

