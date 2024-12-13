MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in November

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.0 %

MTUAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $100.77 and a 1-year high of $172.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.44.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

