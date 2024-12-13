Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Head-To-Head Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 61.79 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.38 $15.43 billion C$2.88 5.09

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

