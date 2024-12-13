National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 45,809 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

