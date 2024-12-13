National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 505.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,163 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 89.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,476,000 after purchasing an additional 212,535 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 149,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 333,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OVV opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

