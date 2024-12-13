National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,954 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 1.6 %

POOL stock opened at $369.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.