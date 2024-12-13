National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $242.49 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.17 and its 200 day moving average is $273.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

