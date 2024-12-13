National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.