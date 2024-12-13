Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHC. Oppenheimer upgraded Super Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Super Group stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Group by 6,842.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 959,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

