Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.