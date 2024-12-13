Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103.07 ($1.31). Approximately 44,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 228,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £169.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,435.57 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £144,000 ($182,532.64). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £82,000 ($103,942.20). 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

