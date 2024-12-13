Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,040.80. This represents a 41.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

