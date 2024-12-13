Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,224 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 334,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,561,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,992,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameren by 59.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,318,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,779,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.76 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

