Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,976. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

