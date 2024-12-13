Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. This represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,952,888. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $628.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $638.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

