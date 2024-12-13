Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,473 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,479,000 after buying an additional 363,863 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.