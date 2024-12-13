Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OMEX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

