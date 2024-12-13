Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ENI by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

