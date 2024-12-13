Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Azenta worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Azenta by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Azenta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Azenta Stock Up 0.1 %

AZTA opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CEO John Marotta bought 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,298. The trade was a 554.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,018 shares of company stock worth $126,689. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

