Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

