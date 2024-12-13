Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.